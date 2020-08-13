Morarjee Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.82 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Morarjee Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.25 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Century Textiles & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.23 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Vardhman Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 64.29 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Gayatri Highways reports consolidated net loss of Rs 91.82 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 85.98% to Rs 14.06 croreNet Loss of Morarjee Textiles reported to Rs 16.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 85.98% to Rs 14.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 100.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14.06100.31 -86 OPM %-58.1815.84 -PBDT-18.902.48 PL PBT-24.78-3.34 -642 NP-16.82-2.62 -542
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU