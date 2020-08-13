B & A reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.17 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 23.44% to Rs 17.18 croreNet Loss of B & A reported to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.44% to Rs 17.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales17.1822.44 -23 OPM %-14.55-11.05 -PBDT-3.25-3.55 8 PBT-4.17-4.38 5 NP-4.17-4.38 5
