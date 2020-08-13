JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

US: Stocks end higher
Business Standard

B & A reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.17 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 23.44% to Rs 17.18 crore

Net Loss of B & A reported to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.44% to Rs 17.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales17.1822.44 -23 OPM %-14.55-11.05 -PBDT-3.25-3.55 8 PBT-4.17-4.38 5 NP-4.17-4.38 5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 10:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU