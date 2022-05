TCI Express bucks trend on buyback plan

TCI Express rose 2.69% to Rs 1659.65 after the company said its board will consider a share buyback on Friday, 27 May 2022.

On 27 May 2022, the board of TCI Express will also consider audited financial results and final dividend for the quarter and the year ended 31 March 2022.

TCI Express offers customized express delivery services. Its delivery solutions include surface express, air domestic express, air international express, rail express, e-commerce express, C2C express and cold-chain express.

The company's net profit rose 4.52% to Rs 35.13 crore on 9.30% rise in net sales to Rs 286.92 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

