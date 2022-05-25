Volumes spurt at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 65.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 36.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.79 lakh shares

Bayer CropScience Ltd, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Minda Industries Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 May 2022.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 65.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 36.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.79 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.11% to Rs.187.50. Volumes stood at 75292 shares in the last session.

Bayer CropScience Ltd saw volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5745 shares. The stock increased 5.19% to Rs.4,979.00. Volumes stood at 9795 shares in the last session.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd clocked volume of 38.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.16 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.71% to Rs.309.30. Volumes stood at 3.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Minda Industries Ltd saw volume of 19.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.82 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.22% to Rs.904.05. Volumes stood at 3.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd registered volume of 16.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.60 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.49% to Rs.106.80. Volumes stood at 61583 shares in the last session.

