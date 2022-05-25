Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 93 points or 2.98% at 3025.62 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 6.32%), Sobha Ltd (down 5.88%),DLF Ltd (down 4.58%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 3.4%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 3.15%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties Ltd (down 2.47%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.64%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.06%).

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.21%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.06%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 320.54 or 0.59% at 53732.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 98.05 points or 0.61% at 16027.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 704.41 points or 2.72% at 25179.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 165.35 points or 2.09% at 7751.07.

On BSE,638 shares were trading in green, 2599 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

