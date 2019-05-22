TCI Express standalone net profit rises 22.19% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 6.62% to Rs 265.84 croreNet profit of TCI Express rose 22.19% to Rs 21.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.62% to Rs 265.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 249.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.74% to Rs 72.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.67% to Rs 1023.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 885.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales265.84249.34 7 1023.79885.08 16 OPM %12.7111.39 -11.6210.24 - PBDT34.5227.81 24 118.4188.97 33 PBT32.8326.27 25 111.8883.76 34 NP21.7517.80 22 72.8558.40 25
