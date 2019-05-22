TCI Express standalone net profit rises 22.19% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6.62% to Rs 265.84 crore

Net profit of rose 22.19% to Rs 21.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.62% to Rs 265.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 249.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.74% to Rs 72.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.67% to Rs 1023.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 885.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

265.84249.341023.79885.0812.7111.3911.6210.2434.5227.81118.4188.9732.8326.27111.8883.7621.7517.8072.8558.40

