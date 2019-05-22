Future Consumer standalone net profit rises 225.51% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 19.39% to Rs 779.29 crore

Net profit of rose 225.51% to Rs 34.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.39% to Rs 779.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 652.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 87.11% to Rs 60.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.99% to Rs 2989.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2431.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

