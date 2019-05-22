JUST IN
Business Standard

Future Consumer standalone net profit rises 225.51% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 19.39% to Rs 779.29 crore

Net profit of Future Consumer rose 225.51% to Rs 34.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.39% to Rs 779.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 652.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 87.11% to Rs 60.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.99% to Rs 2989.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2431.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales779.29652.74 19 2989.962431.11 23 OPM %3.831.73 -3.412.23 - PBDT25.6218.06 42 95.8357.87 66 PBT16.0310.98 46 60.9632.63 87 NP34.8310.70 226 60.5332.35 87

