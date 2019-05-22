Rane Brake Lining standalone net profit rises 138.41% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 1.68% to Rs 139.02 crore

Net profit of Rane Brake Lining rose 138.41% to Rs 14.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.68% to Rs 139.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 141.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.18% to Rs 36.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.50% to Rs 513.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 481.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales139.02141.40 -2 513.02481.72 7 OPM %16.5211.63 -13.2115.67 - PBDT25.4520.26 26 74.4780.24 -7 PBT17.9612.57 43 50.2256.53 -11 NP14.095.91 138 36.5335.75 2

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 17:30 IST

