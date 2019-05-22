PPAP Automotive standalone net profit declines 49.89% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 22.32% to Rs 99.13 crore

Net profit of PPAP Automotive declined 49.89% to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 22.32% to Rs 99.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 127.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.67% to Rs 33.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.36% to Rs 410.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 397.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales99.13127.62 -22 410.98397.62 3 OPM %17.3622.47 -18.7921.34 - PBDT16.7028.15 -41 74.2383.04 -11 PBT10.1321.42 -53 48.2357.05 -15 NP7.0614.09 -50 33.4237.41 -11

