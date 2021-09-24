TCI Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd, AYM Syntex Ltd, Times Guaranty Ltd and Macrotech Developers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 September 2021.

TCI Finance Ltd lost 6.78% to Rs 5.5 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2598 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2858 shares in the past one month.

Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd tumbled 6.55% to Rs 13.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40206 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28270 shares in the past one month.

AYM Syntex Ltd crashed 6.40% to Rs 105.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8514 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15856 shares in the past one month.

Times Guaranty Ltd fell 6.24% to Rs 42.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2905 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3567 shares in the past one month.

Macrotech Developers Ltd corrected 6.20% to Rs 1041.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 51746 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35976 shares in the past one month.

