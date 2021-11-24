TCI Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd, Indo Thai Securities Ltd, Nandan Denim Ltd and Indowind Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 November 2021.

TCI Finance Ltd tumbled 5.96% to Rs 5.21 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9074 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3169 shares in the past one month.

Vikas Proppant & Granite Ltd lost 5.85% to Rs 1.61. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Thai Securities Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 125.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4151 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6280 shares in the past one month.

Nandan Denim Ltd corrected 4.99% to Rs 82.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50508 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74488 shares in the past one month.

Indowind Energy Ltd fell 4.96% to Rs 15.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

