TCI Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

BLS International Services Ltd, SORIL Infra Resources Ltd, Asian Star Company Ltd and Zee Learn Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 September 2021.

TCI Finance Ltd crashed 7.50% to Rs 5.55 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1041 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2603 shares in the past one month.

BLS International Services Ltd lost 6.94% to Rs 254.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

SORIL Infra Resources Ltd tumbled 6.58% to Rs 105.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14900 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10813 shares in the past one month.

Asian Star Company Ltd shed 6.47% to Rs 876. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1026 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 179 shares in the past one month.

Zee Learn Ltd plummeted 5.60% to Rs 13.82. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

