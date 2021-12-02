Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 8.27 points or 0.45% at 1814.92 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.64%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 2.03%), ITI Ltd (down 1.13%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.71%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.69%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.98%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 2.9%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 2.88%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 560.8 or 0.97% at 58245.59.

The Nifty 50 index was up 168.75 points or 0.98% at 17335.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 238.69 points or 0.85% at 28252.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 57.59 points or 0.66% at 8742.65.

On BSE,2070 shares were trading in green, 1093 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

