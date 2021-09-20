TCNS Clothing corrects over 8% in six sessions

TCNS Clothing Co fell 3.46% to Rs 631.20, extending losses for the sixth trading session.

Shares of TCNS Clothing Co have fallen 8.08% from its recent closing high of Rs 686.65 on 9 September 2021.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 704.90 on 6 September 2021. It has climbed 78.46% from its 52-week low of Rs 353.70 hit on 3 December 2020.

In the past one month, the stock has risen 14.22% as against 6.53% rise in the Sensex. It has jumped 59.75% in the past one year compared with 51.73% surge in the Sensex.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 31.41. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 664.38, but above its 200-day SMA at 610.11.

TCNS Clothing Co reported net loss of Rs 36.06 crore in Q1 June 2021 as against net loss of Rs 45.33 crore in Q1 June 2020. Net sales rose 189.39% to Rs 93.82 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

TCNS Clothing Co is a women's apparel company. The company designs, manufactures and sells ethnic wear, targeting women. The company's brands include W, Aurelia, Wishful and Elleven.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)