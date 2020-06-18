JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Volumes soar at Time Technoplast Ltd counter

Manappuram Finance plans NCD issuance aggregating Rs 350 cr
Business Standard

TCS and IBM to co-develop to accelerate digital and cognitive enterprise transformation

Topics
Technology Internet

Capital Market 

Tata Consultancy Services have expanded their global alliance to help clients accelerate their digital and cognitive enterprise transformations to IBM public cloud using IBM Cloud Paks.

As part of this relationship, TCS will establish an IBM Enterprise Cloud Architecture Unit, which will include technical professionals from both companies.

TCS and IBM plan to co-develop solutions designed to help clients migrate workloads across applications, analytics, data estate and platforms using IBM Cloud Paks, enterprise-ready containerized software solutions running on Red Hat OpenShift.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 11:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU