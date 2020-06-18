TCS and IBM to co-develop to accelerate digital and cognitive enterprise transformation

Tata Consultancy Services have expanded their global alliance to help clients accelerate their digital and cognitive enterprise transformations to IBM public cloud using IBM Cloud Paks.

As part of this relationship, TCS will establish an IBM Enterprise Cloud Architecture Unit, which will include technical professionals from both companies.

TCS and IBM plan to co-develop solutions designed to help clients migrate workloads across applications, analytics, data estate and platforms using IBM Cloud Paks, enterprise-ready containerized software solutions running on Red Hat OpenShift.

