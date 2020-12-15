Majesco in demand after dividend bounty

-
ALSO READ
Majesco reports Q2 PAT at Rs 2376 cr; announces Rs 631 cr share buyback
Majesco allots 44,250 equity shares under ESOS
Board of Elgi Equipments recommends issue of bonus shares
Board of Emerald Leasing Finance & Invtt. Co. recommends final dividend
Board of Majesco approves divestment of its entire stake in US subsidiary pursuant to merger with affiliates of Thoma Bravo
-
Majesco rose 2.71% at Rs 999.95 after the company said its board declared an interim dividend of Rs 974 per share for the financial year 2020-21.Based on the ruling market price, the dividend yield works out to 102.66%.
The company has fixed 25 December 2020 as the record date for determining the entitlement of the shareholder for the interim dividend. The company said the earliest dividend payout will be from 30 December 2020. Majesco further added the balance cash reserves estimated at Rs 103 crore will be distributed subject to board and regulatory approvals.
Majesco provides technology, expertise, and leadership that helps insurers modernize, innovate and connect to build the future of their business - and the future of insurance - at speed and scale.
The IT company recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 2376.54 crore in Q2 September 2020, steeply higher than net profit of Rs 16.79 crore in Q2 September 2019.
The company earned an exceptional income of Rs 3,065.47 crore during the quarter from the sale of Majesco's entire stake/ investment in the US subsidiary pursuant to the merger between the Majesco (US subsidiary) and Magic Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU