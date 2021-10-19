Dr Reddy's Laboratories gets a USFDA nod on Lenalidomide capsules

-
ALSO READ
Sun Pharma settles patent dispute for generic lenalidomide capsules in U.S.
Sun Pharma announces settlement of patent litigation in US
Dr Reddys receives USFDA approval for Lenalidomide Capsules
Market turns range-bound; metal stocks shine
Natco Pharma receives USFDA approval for Lenalidomide Capsules
-
Dr Reddy's Laboratories received the final approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Lenalidomide capsules (in 2.5 mg and 20 mg) and tentative approval (for 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg and 25 mg) from the United States Food and Drug Administration.
With this approval, Dr Reddy's Laboratories is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity for Lenalidomide capsules, 2.5 mg and 20 mg. In September 2020, the pharmaceutical major announced a settlement agreement of their litigation with Celgene, the maker of Revlimid (Lenalidomide) capsules and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb, relating to patents for the branded drug.
In settlement of all outstanding claims in the litigation, Celgene agreed to provide Dr Reddy's Laboratories with a license to sell volume-limited amounts of generic lenalidomide capsules in the U.S. beginning on a confidential date after March 2022 subject to regulatory approval. The agreed-upon percentages remain confidential. As part of the settlement, Dr Reddy's Laboratories is also licensed to sell generic lenalidomide capsules in the U.S. without volume limitation beginning on 31 January 2026.
The company's consolidated net profit declined by 36% to Rs 380.40 crore on a 11.4% rise in net sales to Rs 4,919.40 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 0.17% to Rs 4,882.25 on BSE. Dr Reddy's Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. Through its three businesses - pharmaceutical services & active ingredients, global generics and proprietary Products.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU