CreditAccess Grameen achieves milestone of Rs 20,000 cr AUM

CreditAccess Grameen has crossed a major milestone of Rs 20,000 crore AUM.

The AUM of the Company as on 31 December 2022 was Rs 17,786 crore.

CA Grameen has been demonstrating robust business momentum since June 2022, after being at the forefront of adhering to RBI's revised microfinance guidelines during April - May 2022. CA Grameen has already added over 3.7 lakh new borrowers during Q4 FY23 till date, significantly higher compared to 2.8 lakh and 3.0 lakh new borrowers added during Q2 FY23 and Q3 FY23 respectively.

The Company has disbursed over Rs 5,000 crore during Q4 FY23 so far, as against Rs 4,375 crore and Rs 4,847 crore during Q2 FY23 and Q3 FY23 respectively.

In Q4 FY23, CA Grameen opened 30 new branches and planning to open another 34 branches leading to a total branch network of 1,782 across 14 states and 1 union territory by 31 March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)