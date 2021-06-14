Piramal Enterprises allots 1.15 cr equity shares on conversion of CCDs

-
Piramal Enterprises approved allotment of 1,15,89,400 equity shares of face value of Rs.2 each at a premium of Rs. 1,508 per share pursuant to compulsory conversion of 1,15,894 Compulsorily Convertible Debentures (CCDs) of face value of Rs.1,15,000 each aggregating Rs. 1,749,99,94,000.
These equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange of India.
Pursuant to the aforesaid allotment, the paid up share capital of the Company stands increased from 22,55,38,356 equity shares of Rs.2 each amounting to Rs. 45,10,76,712 to 23,71,27,756 equity shares of Rs.2 each amounting to Rs. 47,42,55,512.
