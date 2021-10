TCS recognized as Leader in Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services.

According to the report, TCS drives accelerated digital transformation for its clients with Cognix for Finance that leverages an ecosystem of pre-built digital solutions. It goes on to say that TCS has strong intelligent automation capabilities that are quite frequently highlighted by its clients as a key area of strength. The report also showcases TCS' strong digital ecosystem, process mining tools, consulting capabilities, and change management as strengths. TCS' industry specific finance solutions and its end-to-end BPaaS offerings have also been highlighted in this report.

