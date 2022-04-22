TCS recognized as Leader in Multi-Process Human Resources Outsourcing Services

-
Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Multi-Process Human Resources Outsourcing (MPHRO) Services.
According to the report, TCS has experienced a strong growth in its human resource practice and expanded into Latin America, Europe and Middle East.
The report recognizes TCS' end-to-end transformation capabilities, its balanced client portfolio and investments in next-generation technologies as its key strengths. It acknowledges that TCS has brought in transformative solutions like TCS Cognix as well as the TCS Pace Port co-innovation and advanced research centers to drive human-centered solutions and accelerated digital transformation for its clients.
