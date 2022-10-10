TCS, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, PGCIL in focus

TCS: Country's largest software services firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is all set to announce its Q2 results today, 10 October 2022.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors said that Jaguar Land Rover's retail sales in Q2 stood at 88,121 vehicles, an increase of 9,296 units or 11.8% as compared with the previous quarter ending 30 June 2022. The retail sales are, however, lower by 4.9% in comparison to the second quarter of FY22.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler major launched electric scooter Vida V1. The ex-showroom prices of two variants of the electric scooter, Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro, have been pegged at Rs 1.45 lakh and Rs 1.59 lakh, respectively.

Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL): PGCIL on Friday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Powergrid Bhind Guna Transmission has commissioned a transmission project in Madhya Pradesh.

PNB Housing Finance: PNB Housing Finance announced that its board has approved the appointment of Vinay Gupta as chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company, effective from 26 October 2022.

Bandhan Bank: Bandhan Bank's loans & advances increased by 22% YoY to Rs 99,374 crore as on 30 September 2022. As compared with the April-June 2022 quarter, the bank's total loan book and total deposits have increased by 3%.

S H Kelkar and Company (SHK): SHK said that, on a consolidated basis, Q2 FY 22-23 sales stood at Rs 412 crore, including consolidation of Holland Aromatics & Nutaste's sales of Rs 36 crore.

Kaya: Kaya Middle East DMCC, the wholly owned subsidiary of Kaya, is increasing its stake in IRIS Medical Centre LLC, (subsidiary of DMCC) to 100% from existing 85%.

Suzlon Energy: Suzlon Energy announced that its board has approved the appointment of Vinod R.Tanti as the chairman & managing director of the company, with immediate effect, for a period of 3 years up to 6 October 2025.

The Anup Engineering: The Anup Engineering said that Reginaldo Dsouza will replace Rishi Roop Kapoor as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the company with effect from 8 October 2022.

Nikhil Adhesives: The board of polymer emulsions maker announced the capacity expansion for new product named as "RDP (Re-dispersible Polymer Powder)". The commencement of the product will be carried out at the company's Dahej plant in Gujarat.

Sterling Tools: Sterling Tools said that the credit rating agency ICRA has reaffirmed the long-term as well as the short-term credit rating of the company.

