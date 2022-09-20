Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 589.72 points or 1.82% at 33039.76 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 5.61%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 5.35%),Bharat Forge Ltd (up 3%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 2.42%),Graphite India Ltd (up 2.19%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were SKF India Ltd (up 1.93%), Polycab India Ltd (up 1.84%), Timken India Ltd (up 1.82%), Praj Industries Ltd (up 1.76%), and Siemens Ltd (up 1.69%).

On the other hand, Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 1.69%), and Schaeffler India Ltd (down 1.27%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 662.71 or 1.12% at 59803.94.

The Nifty 50 index was up 200.35 points or 1.14% at 17822.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 326.46 points or 1.12% at 29476.24.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 109.99 points or 1.22% at 9100.56.

On BSE,2279 shares were trading in green, 634 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

