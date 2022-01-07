Lupin launches Molnupiravir in India

Used for treatment of Covid-19 in high -risk adult patients

Lupin announced the launch of Molnupiravir in India under the brand name Molnulup.

This drug has been given emergency use authorization by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for treatment of adult patients with Covid19, with SpO2 > 93%, and the ones who have a high risk of progression of the disease including hospitalization.

Internationally, Molnupiravir is an oral antiviral that has been approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in adults.

Administered orally, Molnupiravir inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID19. Pre-clinical and clinical data have shown Molnupiravir to be effective against the most common SARSCoV-2 variants including Gamma, Delta, and Mu variants. Molnupiravir should be initiated as soon as possible after a diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of onset of symptoms.

Clinical data points suggest that Molnupiravir may be a gamechanger for the most vulnerable and immunosuppressed patients. This would include factors such as obesity, older age (>60 years), diabetes, or heart disease.

