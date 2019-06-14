Team Lease Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dilip Buildcon Ltd, Avenues Ltd, and Communications Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 June 2019.

Team surged 3.88% to Rs 3105 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 670 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1069 shares in the past one month.

soared 3.25% to Rs 450. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31194 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43180 shares in the past one month.

Avenues Ltd spiked 2.74% to Rs 46.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

exploded 2.67% to Rs 271.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2859 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5163 shares in the past one month.

Communications Ltd rose 2.63% to Rs 501. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8228 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13376 shares in the past one month.

