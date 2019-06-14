JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

RBI to inject durable liquidity through OMO purchase auction
Business Standard

Volumes spurt at GRUH Finance Ltd counter

Capital Market 

GRUH Finance Ltd registered volume of 77.11 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 138.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55510 shares

The Ramco Cements Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 June 2019.

GRUH Finance Ltd registered volume of 77.11 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 138.92 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55510 shares. The stock slipped 6.21% to Rs.289.35. Volumes stood at 1.97 lakh shares in the last session.

The Ramco Cements Ltd saw volume of 2.35 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 50.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4678 shares. The stock dropped 1.22% to Rs.784.05. Volumes stood at 1883 shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 3.02 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 29.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10168 shares. The stock lost 1.65% to Rs.530.90. Volumes stood at 6081 shares in the last session.

Triveni Turbine Ltd clocked volume of 11375 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 9.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1158 shares. The stock gained 0.96% to Rs.110.30. Volumes stood at 671 shares in the last session.

Oberoi Realty Ltd saw volume of 90098 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 3.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23047 shares. The stock dropped 2.05% to Rs.517.00. Volumes stood at 6095 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU