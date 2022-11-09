SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 2033.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 147.58% to Rs 160.43 crore

Net profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) rose 2033.33% to Rs 12.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 147.58% to Rs 160.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 64.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.160.4364.8013.212.1818.983.7116.330.7012.160.57

