JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tracxn Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.54 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 2033.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 147.58% to Rs 160.43 crore

Net profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) rose 2033.33% to Rs 12.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 147.58% to Rs 160.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 64.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales160.4364.80 148 OPM %13.212.18 -PBDT18.983.71 412 PBT16.330.70 2233 NP12.160.57 2033

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 18:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU