SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 2033.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 147.58% to Rs 160.43 croreNet profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) rose 2033.33% to Rs 12.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 147.58% to Rs 160.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 64.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales160.4364.80 148 OPM %13.212.18 -PBDT18.983.71 412 PBT16.330.70 2233 NP12.160.57 2033
