Voltas Ltd Slides 3.9%

Voltas Ltd lost 3.9% today to trade at Rs 939.2. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.89% to quote at 38253.19. The index is up 7.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Amber Enterprises India Ltd decreased 1.85% and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd lost 1.45% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 5.31 % over last one year compared to the 4.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Voltas Ltd has lost 4.38% over last one month compared to 7.92% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.79% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12446 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 58509 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1356.9 on 19 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 923.5 on 16 May 2022.

