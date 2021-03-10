Tech Mahindra Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1014.8, up 2.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.22% in last one year as compared to a 44.8% spurt in NIFTY and a 77.37% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1014.8, up 2.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 15143.4. The Sensex is at 51223.21, up 0.39%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has risen around 2.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25582.35, up 1.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 37.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1018.9, up 2.45% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 43.22% in last one year as compared to a 44.8% spurt in NIFTY and a 77.37% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 21.43 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

