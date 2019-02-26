JUST IN
Va Tech Wabag gets revision in credit ratings from ICRA
E-Land Apparel Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Pearl Polymers Ltd, Chemfab Alkalis Ltd, Neuland Laboratories Ltd and Times Guaranty Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 February 2019.

E-Land Apparel Ltd surged 9.78% to Rs 4.49 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1170 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1036 shares in the past one month.

Pearl Polymers Ltd spiked 9.06% to Rs 12.28. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1166 shares in the past one month.

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd soared 8.92% to Rs 145.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 636 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1179 shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd exploded 8.90% to Rs 799.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6038 shares in the past one month.

Times Guaranty Ltd advanced 8.58% to Rs 33.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 165 shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
