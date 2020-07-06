Dhunseri Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tera Software Ltd, BGR Energy Systems Ltd, National Fertilizer Ltd and Ugar Sugar Works Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 July 2020.

Tera Software Ltd, BGR Energy Systems Ltd, National Fertilizer Ltd and Ugar Sugar Works Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 July 2020.

Dhunseri Investments Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 206.4 at 12:07 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5897 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 548 shares in the past one month.

Tera Software Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 30.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11358 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9647 shares in the past one month.

BGR Energy Systems Ltd soared 16.65% to Rs 48. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63951 shares in the past one month.

National Fertilizer Ltd advanced 12.82% to Rs 34.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd jumped 10.30% to Rs 15.42. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38191 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)