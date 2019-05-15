Orient Abrasives standalone net profit declines 27.47% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.77% to Rs 85.07 crore

Net profit of declined 27.47% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 85.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.83% to Rs 16.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.26% to Rs 312.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 323.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

85.0783.59312.97323.5211.929.2512.559.638.898.3331.6728.866.285.5920.7219.324.706.4816.1716.99

