Orient Abrasives standalone net profit declines 27.47% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.77% to Rs 85.07 croreNet profit of Orient Abrasives declined 27.47% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 85.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.83% to Rs 16.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.26% to Rs 312.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 323.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales85.0783.59 2 312.97323.52 -3 OPM %11.929.25 -12.559.63 - PBDT8.898.33 7 31.6728.86 10 PBT6.285.59 12 20.7219.32 7 NP4.706.48 -27 16.1716.99 -5
