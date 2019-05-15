JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Gokul Agro Resources reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Orient Abrasives standalone net profit declines 27.47% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.77% to Rs 85.07 crore

Net profit of Orient Abrasives declined 27.47% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 85.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.83% to Rs 16.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.26% to Rs 312.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 323.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales85.0783.59 2 312.97323.52 -3 OPM %11.929.25 -12.559.63 - PBDT8.898.33 7 31.6728.86 10 PBT6.285.59 12 20.7219.32 7 NP4.706.48 -27 16.1716.99 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 17:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements