Tejas Networks Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Panacea Biotec Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, Syngene International Ltd and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 April 2021.

Tejas Networks Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 190.15 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 99016 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77229 shares in the past one month.

Panacea Biotec Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 350.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 38149 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd tumbled 4.96% to Rs 608.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10236 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5904 shares in the past one month.

Syngene International Ltd fell 4.86% to Rs 579.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 95011 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58496 shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd shed 4.47% to Rs 19.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

