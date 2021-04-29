Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 189.63 points or 0.85% at 22034.16 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Eicher Motors Ltd (down 2.05%), TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 2.02%),Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 1.87%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.58%),Bosch Ltd (down 1.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Escorts Ltd (down 1.45%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 1.31%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 1.06%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.01%), and Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (down 0.8%).

On the other hand, Exide Industries Ltd (up 1.1%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 0.36%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.25%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 165.46 or 0.33% at 49899.3.

The Nifty 50 index was up 81 points or 0.54% at 14945.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 66.47 points or 0.31% at 21724.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 4.13 points or 0.06% at 7046.82.

On BSE,1370 shares were trading in green, 1468 were trading in red and 176 were unchanged.

