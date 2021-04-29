Telecom shares slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 8.72 points or 0.64% at 1355.31 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tejas Networks Ltd (down 4.57%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 2.68%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 2.66%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 2.51%),HFCL Ltd (down 1.78%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.9%), ITI Ltd (down 0.6%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.19%).

On the other hand, OnMobile Global Ltd (up 4.33%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 3.82%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.24%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 165.46 or 0.33% at 49899.3.

The Nifty 50 index was up 81 points or 0.54% at 14945.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 66.47 points or 0.31% at 21724.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 4.13 points or 0.06% at 7046.82.

On BSE,1370 shares were trading in green, 1468 were trading in red and 176 were unchanged.

