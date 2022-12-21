Suzlon Energy Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'A' group

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd, IFCI Ltd and Optiemus Infracom Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 December 2022.

Suzlon Energy Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 11.45% to Rs 7.89 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 50.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd tumbled 11.39% to Rs 19.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 103.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd lost 10.76% to Rs 15.43. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 38.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd slipped 10.43% to Rs 13.91. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 62.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Optiemus Infracom Ltd plummeted 10.00% to Rs 311.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 40339 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52584 shares in the past one month.

