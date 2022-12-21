Orient Green Power Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sumeet Industries Ltd, HLV Ltd, Ugar Sugar Works Ltd and Nitco Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 December 2022.

Orient Green Power Company Ltd lost 12.48% to Rs 10.59 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 39.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sumeet Industries Ltd crashed 11.85% to Rs 6.47. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

HLV Ltd tumbled 11.21% to Rs 12.52. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd pared 10.91% to Rs 96.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nitco Ltd plummeted 10.81% to Rs 26.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 61661 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38679 shares in the past one month.

