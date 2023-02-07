Tejas Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.88 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 156.44% to Rs 274.55 crore

Net Loss of Tejas Networks reported to Rs 10.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 24.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 156.44% to Rs 274.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 107.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.274.55107.062.92-26.4324.27-12.69-5.08-32.91-10.88-24.30

