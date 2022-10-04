Tejas Networks wins award for "Best Made in India Telecom Innovation"

JUST IN
Tejas Networks announced that the company has won the Best Made in India Telecom Innovation award at India Mobile Congress (IMC) yesterday.

The company won the award for its ultra-converged broadband networking product, TJ1400 UCB, that has been fully designed, developed and manufactured in India.

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 18:45 IST

