Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 13.33 points or 1.27% at 1033.65 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.52%), HFCL Ltd (down 3.29%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 2.99%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 2.58%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 2.49%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.92%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.66%), ITI Ltd (down 1.64%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.24%).

On the other hand, GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 15.86%), Bharti Infratel Ltd (up 2.82%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1.72%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 37.51 or 0.09% at 40547.

The Nifty 50 index was down 18.7 points or 0.16% at 11895.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 87.49 points or 0.58% at 14878.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 27.19 points or 0.55% at 4934.93.

On BSE,864 shares were trading in green, 1682 were trading in red and 174 were unchanged.

