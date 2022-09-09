Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 11.59 points or 0.64% at 1792.42 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.55%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 3.15%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 1.98%),HFCL Ltd (down 1.62%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 1.24%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 0.84%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.8%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.61%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.55%), and ITI Ltd (down 0.39%).

On the other hand, Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.67%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.19%), and Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.15%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 87.8 or 0.15% at 59776.02.

The Nifty 50 index was up 20.55 points or 0.12% at 17819.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 68.64 points or 0.23% at 29543.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.51 points or 0.5% at 9143.83.

On BSE,1632 shares were trading in green, 1765 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

