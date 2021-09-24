Telecom shares rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 22.38 points or 1.26% at 1804.69 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.99%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.94%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.65%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.06%),OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were ITI Ltd (up 0.3%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 0.28%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.27%), and Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.04%).

On the other hand, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.97%), Reliance Communications Ltd (down 1.55%), and Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.87%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 340.63 or 0.57% at 60225.99.

The Nifty 50 index was up 97.85 points or 0.55% at 17920.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 165 points or 0.59% at 28273.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.96 points or 0.36% at 8810.96.

On BSE,1700 shares were trading in green, 924 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

