Telecom shares spurt

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 39.02 points or 2.19% at 1821.7 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 5%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.65%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 4.43%),Tata Communications Ltd (up 4.3%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 2.85%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tejas Networks Ltd (up 2.28%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.92%), Route Mobile Ltd (up 1.86%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.7%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.54%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 424.06 or 0.73% at 58218.38.

The Nifty 50 index was up 130.8 points or 0.76% at 17334.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 217.78 points or 0.75% at 29338.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.34 points or 0.64% at 8735.2.

On BSE,2292 shares were trading in green, 588 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

