Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 30.02 points or 1.66% at 1837.61 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, HFCL Ltd (up 6.11%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.91%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 3.8%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 2.43%),OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Communications Ltd (up 1.68%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.61%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.58%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.24%), and ITI Ltd (up 1.12%).

On the other hand, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 4.99%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 2.4%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 825.86 or 1.43% at 58459.51.

The Nifty 50 index was up 236.4 points or 1.38% at 17413.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 379.25 points or 1.34% at 28737.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 94.43 points or 1.08% at 8850.14.

On BSE,2231 shares were trading in green, 511 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.

