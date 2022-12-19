Heads UP Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
-
Compuage Infocom Ltd, Creative Eye Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd and Ind Bank Housing Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 December 2022.
Heads UP Ventures Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 17.37 at 14:24 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 92983 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77392 shares in the past one month.
Compuage Infocom Ltd lost 9.66% to Rs 21.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.
Creative Eye Ltd crashed 8.97% to Rs 4.26. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21035 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8686 shares in the past one month.
Inox Green Energy Services Ltd dropped 8.55% to Rs 48.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.67 lakh shares in the past one month.
Ind Bank Housing Ltd shed 8.27% to Rs 39.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16227 shares in the past one month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
