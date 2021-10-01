Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 25.56 points or 1.45% at 1734.98 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.65%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 3.7%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 2.35%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 1.36%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.75%), and Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.54%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 14.68%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.99%), and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.94%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 438.07 or 0.74% at 58688.29.

The Nifty 50 index was down 116.4 points or 0.66% at 17501.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 85.34 points or 0.3% at 28167.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.47 points or 0.13% at 8715.72.

On BSE,1648 shares were trading in green, 1502 were trading in red and 174 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)