Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 37.78 points or 2.04% at 1817.43 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 4.99%), HFCL Ltd (down 2.62%),Tata Communications Ltd (down 2.49%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 2.23%),Reliance Communications Ltd (down 2.12%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 2.09%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.91%), ITI Ltd (down 1.54%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.99%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.69%).

On the other hand, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.72%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 3.23%), and GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 2.14%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 492.82 or 0.83% at 58971.8.

The Nifty 50 index was down 151.85 points or 0.86% at 17605.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 266.6 points or 0.87% at 30299.03.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 104.32 points or 1.15% at 8935.98.

On BSE,1208 shares were trading in green, 2095 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

