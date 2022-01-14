Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 20.49 points or 1.06% at 1914.19 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 4.99%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 2.85%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.52%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.16%), Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.81%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.63%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, HFCL Ltd (up 7.62%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.27%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (up 2.96%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 73.85 or 0.12% at 61161.45.

The Nifty 50 index was down 17.55 points or 0.1% at 18240.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 158.94 points or 0.52% at 30956.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.04 points or 0.01% at 9196.54.

On BSE,1994 shares were trading in green, 1362 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

