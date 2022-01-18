Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 26.83 points or 1.4% at 1893.59 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 5%), HFCL Ltd (down 4.36%),Tejas Networks Ltd (down 4.32%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 2.87%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 2.8%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.81%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.75%), Reliance Communications Ltd (down 1.55%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.45%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.97%).

On the other hand, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.02%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.34%), and GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 0.64%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 53.49 or 0.09% at 61255.42.

The Nifty 50 index was down 36.15 points or 0.2% at 18271.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 127.96 points or 0.41% at 31012.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 41.52 points or 0.45% at 9189.95.

On BSE,1515 shares were trading in green, 1822 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

