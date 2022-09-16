Volumes spurt at CEAT Ltd counter

CEAT Ltd notched up volume of 1.21 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18261 shares

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, Delta Corp Ltd, PCBL Ltd, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 September 2022.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd recorded volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25846 shares. The stock gained 8.35% to Rs.220.50. Volumes stood at 17993 shares in the last session.

Delta Corp Ltd recorded volume of 6.9 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.11% to Rs.224.15. Volumes stood at 8.62 lakh shares in the last session.

PCBL Ltd recorded volume of 3.56 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.44 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.87% to Rs.149.95. Volumes stood at 3.42 lakh shares in the last session.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd saw volume of 5598 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2590 shares. The stock increased 3.34% to Rs.1,762.15. Volumes stood at 1606 shares in the last session.

